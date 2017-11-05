Refrain from vulgar texting

/ Front page / News

THE national Bus Fare Review Committee will take members of the public sending vulgar messages or jokes on their free mobile texting platform to task.

This follows revelations by the committee that 144 of the 4800 text submissions they received so far were vulgar messages.

In an interview, Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission CEO Joel Abraham said they were aware of people who levelled abuses at bus companies.

"We have a portal where we can view the numbers of individuals texting abusive languages and we would like to remind them that they can be taken to task," he said.

"The committee is urging members of the public to refrain from texting abusive languages and even jokes on this platform."

Mr Abraham said as of yesterday, they had received 300 email submissions and 4800 texts on their free platforms, adding the number of submissions was increasing rapidly.

"We've received 20 written submissions that was sent through postal mail and as of yesterday, we had 125 people turned up to the face-to-face consultations," he said.

"People are interested and they are giving in their views, but many people prefer the texting platforms.

"We have been going through the submissions, we have people advocating for the decrease, there are certain people happy with the current service, while most people are saying the bus services need to be improved, if any sort of fare increase is considered.

"The whole idea is to ensure that we get adequate submissions from members of the public and that is why we had opened up various channels of the submissions."

The committee held consultations at the Labasa market and bus stand yesterday morning before heading to Labasa College for further consultations.

The submission venues were almost empty with mostly bus companies turning up at the venue.