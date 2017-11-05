Fiji Time: 4:00 AM on Monday 6 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Refrain from vulgar texting

Luke Rawalai
Sunday, November 05, 2017

THE national Bus Fare Review Committee will take members of the public sending vulgar messages or jokes on their free mobile texting platform to task.

This follows revelations by the committee that 144 of the 4800 text submissions they received so far were vulgar messages.

In an interview, Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission CEO Joel Abraham said they were aware of people who levelled abuses at bus companies.

"We have a portal where we can view the numbers of individuals texting abusive languages and we would like to remind them that they can be taken to task," he said.

"The committee is urging members of the public to refrain from texting abusive languages and even jokes on this platform."

Mr Abraham said as of yesterday, they had received 300 email submissions and 4800 texts on their free platforms, adding the number of submissions was increasing rapidly.

"We've received 20 written submissions that was sent through postal mail and as of yesterday, we had 125 people turned up to the face-to-face consultations," he said.

"People are interested and they are giving in their views, but many people prefer the texting platforms.

"We have been going through the submissions, we have people advocating for the decrease, there are certain people happy with the current service, while most people are saying the bus services need to be improved, if any sort of fare increase is considered.

"The whole idea is to ensure that we get adequate submissions from members of the public and that is why we had opened up various channels of the submissions."

The committee held consultations at the Labasa market and bus stand yesterday morning before heading to Labasa College for further consultations.

The submission venues were almost empty with mostly bus companies turning up at the venue.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers
  2. Chiefs visit
  3. Fijian version of Melbourne Cup
  4. RLWC 2017: Fiji Bati players relax before match
  5. Final pieces fitted
  6. Refrain from vulgar texting
  7. Awards recognise 16 local businesses
  8. Parties call for probe
  9. Daylight saving
  10. The Bonn Diaries: Fearful traveling islander

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  4. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  9. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  10. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)