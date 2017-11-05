Fijian version of Melbourne Cup

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Jockey rides the horse ‘Vodafone' to victory in one of the races at the inaugural Sabeto Race in Nadi yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE Sabeto Picnic Horse Race in Nadi will be a force to be reckoned with in the near future, says Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Land and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya.

Dubbed Fiji's answer to the Melbourne Cup, the inaugural Sabeto horse race yesterday attracted hundreds of fans who witnessed some exciting races.

Unfortunately, only four of the scheduled 10 races eventuated after heavy rain forced race co-ordinator Kim Beddoes to cancel the remaining six events.

Mr Koya said the event would become a major tourism drawcard and attract huge numbers of visitors in the near future.

"The Sabeto race will raise the profile of horse racing in Fiji and with the popular Melbourne Cup just two days away, today's races, would be our very own Fijian version of the Melbourne Cup, but with a lot of 'Fijian flavour', making this a uniquely Fijian event," he said.

"I have no doubt that in time, this event would become an important 'laid back — Fijian style' fixture expanding our attraction and activity options for our visitors and locals alike."