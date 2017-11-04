COP23: Fiji's vision for transparent and inclusive presidency

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:30PM THE 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 23) under Fiji's presidency will work closely with the G77 and China to advance efforts and support towards climate change.

While speaking to the largest bloc at the United Nations today, Fijian Prime Minister and COP23 president Voreqe Bainimarama acknowledged the G77 and China member states for supporting the COP23 presidency and its vision.

"Fiji's vision is for a presidency that is transparent and inclusive of all, advances the Paris Agreement and accelerates climate action for all vulnerable societies, drawing on our experiences as a Small Island Developing State in the Pacific," he said.

"We need a grand coalition of all actors' parties and non-state parties. We need to go further and faster together."