COP23: Methodist Church in Fiji represented in Bonn

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, November 04, 2017

Update: 6:23PM WITH the commencement of the 23rd Conference of Parties (COP) next week, the Methodist Church in Fiji has called on Methodists from around the world to pray for Fiji?s leadership at the discussions and negotiations that will take place.

Methodist Church in Fiji general secretary Dr Epineri Vakadewavosa said as a member of the Fiji Council of Churches, Pacific Conference of Church and the World Council of Churches, they continued to call the nations of the world to support Fiji as it amplifies the voices of Pacific vulnerable small island states and coastal cities.

"As the nations of the world gather for COP23 under the presidency of Fiji, it is our common hope and constant prayer, as people of faith, that the reflections and discernment and life-affirming responses of such spirituality remain as critically important as scientific and political conversations in the decision-making processes during COP23," Dr Vakadewavosa said.

"We also call on all people of faith and faith-based communities in Fiji, the Pacific and around our planet to endorse the COP23 Multifaith Charter (http://cop23multifaith.com/charter/) prepared by the faith communities of Fiji in partnership with the COP23 Presidency Secretariat."

The Methodist Church in Fiji will be represented at COP23 by Reverend James Bhagwan, who has been involved in faith and climate change work for the last decade.








