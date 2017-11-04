Fiji Time: 9:18 PM on Saturday 4 November

Bus fare review: Public urged to exercise caution

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, November 04, 2017

Update: 6:16PM FIJI'S Bus Fare Review Committee has urged members of the public to exercise a degree of caution when making their submission to the committee.

Committee Chairman Joel Abraham made this statement when conducting consultations with views from market vendors, bus drivers and members of the public in Labasa today.

He has urged members of the public to refrain from using foul languages when sending their issues and concerns using the free texting platform.

"It has been noted that some people are using foul languages when venting out their frustrations against the bus operators," Mr Abraham said.

"We are appealing to such people to refrain from using such abusive language. We want to be fair on both bus operators and the consumers.

"The objective is to ensure that we take the views and comments, but if you choose to be hostile in such consultation process, you're working against the spirit of this process."

Mr Abraham said the committee would not take the issue lightly and is liaising with the Fiji Police Force on what actions need to be taken to address the issue.

The committee will be conducting consultations in the Central/Eastern divisions from Monday.

Members of the public have been encouraged to submit their views at the consultations or send in their submissions to submissions@busfarereview.gov.fj or text in their views to 336 which is free of charge.








