Nadi witnesses launch of inaugural horse race

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, November 04, 2017

Update: 5:54PM NADI will now become a hive of activity and attraction after the opening of the annual Sabeto Picnic Races today.

The occasion came in a timely manner, just two days away from the popular Melbourne Cup horse-racing event.

While opening the event in Nadi today, Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Land and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya said with the Sabeto Picnic Races as an annual event, it joined the Gardens of the Sleeping Giants, the Sabeto Hot Springs, Sabeto Zip-line and other local activities in the area, that would create a hive of activity and attractions for both visitors and locals.

He also acknowledged the organisers, local entrepreneurs Aviva Farm owner Livai Tora and Kim Beddoes for making the event possible.

"Moreover, you both have raised the profile of horse racing in Fiji and with the popular Melbourne Cup just two days away, today's races would be our very own Fijian version of the Melbourne Cup, but with a lot of 'Fijian Flavour', making this a uniquely Fijian event," said Mr Koya.

"I have no doubt that in time, this event would become an important laid back - Fijian style fixture expanding our attraction and activity options for our visitors and locals alike.

"Tourism growth requires the ongoing development of new products and services to meet changing visitor needs and at the same time, value-add to their experiences. Today's event is one example of such product."








