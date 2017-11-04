Rewa chief impressed with youth turnout

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Marama na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa with the Roko of three districts - Suva/Toga/Beqa - Kalesi Qiolevu watching the bilibili race at the Rewa River in Nausori. Picture: VILIAME ODRO

Update: 5:13PM THE Rewa Festival held in Syria Park, Nausori concluded today with a number of activities, including the bilibili race.

The festival gathered government and non-government organisations for the three-day affair in efforts to raise awareness on climate change, food security, and other issues.

Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa was pleased with the turnout despite the rain in the past few days.

"You can see the weather but we are happy with the turn-out. This is only the beginning, I am very happy in particular with the youth turn-out that is here," Ro Teimumu said.

More in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.