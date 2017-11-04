Fiji Time: 9:19 PM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Black Ferns 7s to continue 2016/17 campaign success

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, November 04, 2017

Update: 5:07PM THE Black Ferns Sevens will be looking to continue the success of their 2016/17 campaign and coach Allan Bunting has named a strong, experienced team for the Oceania Sevens Championship.

"It was a tough team to select, that's for sure," Bunting said in a statement released from New Zealand Rugby. 

"We see this as the start of our preparation for the Commonwealth Games so we have picked the strongest team possible, we want to create continuity in our campaign.

"This tournament will be a good to grow combinations and see how our game plan is working."

The Black Ferns Sevens play Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands and Tahiti in pool play.

The Oceania Sevens Championships will be played on November 10-11 in Suva, Fiji. 

Black Ferns Sevens squad:

Portia Woodman - Counties Manukau

Tenika Willison - Waikato

Stacey Waaka - Waikato

Ruby Tui - Canterbury

Terina Te Tamaki - Waikato

Alena Saili - Otago

Tyla Nathan-Wong - Auckland

Kayla McAlister - Auckland

Sarah Goss - Manawatu

Theresa Fitzpatrick - Auckland

Gayle Broughton - Taranaki

Michaeala Blyde - Bay of Plenty








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Immigration sends 13 back to India
  2. A chip off the old block
  3. A must win
  4. Naval base move plan
  5. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison
  6. Road accident claims 2
  7. Sugarcane farmer loses crops to fire
  8. Leadership Fiji to expand its wings and reach out
  9. Republic of Fiji Military Forces celebrates Sappers Day
  10. NZ navy ready to help Fijian counterpart

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  9. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  10. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)