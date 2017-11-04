Black Ferns 7s to continue 2016/17 campaign success

Update: 5:07PM THE Black Ferns Sevens will be looking to continue the success of their 2016/17 campaign and coach Allan Bunting has named a strong, experienced team for the Oceania Sevens Championship.
"It was a tough team to select, that's for sure," Bunting said in a statement released from New Zealand Rugby.
"We see this as the start of our preparation for the Commonwealth Games so we have picked the strongest team possible, we want to create continuity in our campaign.
"This tournament will be a good to grow combinations and see how our game plan is working."
The Black Ferns Sevens play Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands and Tahiti in pool play.
The Oceania Sevens Championships will be played on November 10-11 in Suva, Fiji.
Black Ferns Sevens squad:
Portia Woodman - Counties Manukau
Tenika Willison - Waikato
Stacey Waaka - Waikato
Ruby Tui - Canterbury
Terina Te Tamaki - Waikato
Alena Saili - Otago
Tyla Nathan-Wong - Auckland
Kayla McAlister - Auckland
Sarah Goss - Manawatu
Theresa Fitzpatrick - Auckland
Gayle Broughton - Taranaki
Michaeala Blyde - Bay of Plenty