Black Ferns 7s to continue 2016/17 campaign success

Update: 5:07PM THE Black Ferns Sevens will be looking to continue the success of their 2016/17 campaign and coach Allan Bunting has named a strong, experienced team for the Oceania Sevens Championship.

"It was a tough team to select, that's for sure," Bunting said in a statement released from New Zealand Rugby.

"We see this as the start of our preparation for the Commonwealth Games so we have picked the strongest team possible, we want to create continuity in our campaign.

"This tournament will be a good to grow combinations and see how our game plan is working."

The Black Ferns Sevens play Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands and Tahiti in pool play.

The Oceania Sevens Championships will be played on November 10-11 in Suva, Fiji.

Black Ferns Sevens squad:

Portia Woodman - Counties Manukau

Tenika Willison - Waikato

Stacey Waaka - Waikato

Ruby Tui - Canterbury

Terina Te Tamaki - Waikato

Alena Saili - Otago

Tyla Nathan-Wong - Auckland

Kayla McAlister - Auckland

Sarah Goss - Manawatu

Theresa Fitzpatrick - Auckland

Gayle Broughton - Taranaki

Michaeala Blyde - Bay of Plenty