+ Enlarge this image Nemani Nadolo is set to join the Fiji Airways Flying Fijians squad. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 4:44PM MONTPELLIER flyer Nemani Nadolo is set to join the Fiji Airways Flying Fijians squad replacing injured Japan-based Patrick Osborne for next week's clash against Italy.

Nadolo is joined by Fiji Airways Drua prop Kalivati Tawake as the only two latest inclusions into the squad.

The Flying Fijians will be playing Italy, Ireland, and Canada during the World Rugby November test window.