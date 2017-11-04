All Blacks 7s name strong squad for Oceania Championship

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image All Blacks Sevens coach Clark Laidlaw. Picture: RNZ

Update: 4:26PM THE All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens will have their first official hit out of the 2017-18 season at the Oceania Sevens Championship in Fiji next weekend.

Both teams have selected strong squads to open their campaigns.

An experienced All Blacks Sevens team has been named with Bay of Plenty youngster Bailey Simonsson the only debutant.

"Bailey is a young kid who has come across from league and we are really impressed with him. He has a massive work ethic and it's encouraging to see how he's come along," said All Blacks Sevens coach Clark Laidlaw in a statement issued from New Zealand Rugby.

Joe Webber and Fijian Joe Ravouvou join the team fresh from Mitre 10 Cup commitments while the remainder of the squad has been assembled in Mt Maunganui for the past month.

"This is true pre-season for us, we're a new team and new coaches and we will be coming up against some settled opposition.

"All the players will get game time and we will get to see our strengths and weaknesses. We're interested to see where we are at against some good teams," said Laidlaw.

The All Blacks Sevens play Nauru and Cook Islands in pool play.

All Blacks Sevens squad:

Scott Curry - Bay of Plenty

Tim Mikkelson - Waikato

Tone Ng Shiu - Tasman

Teddy Stanaway - Bay of Plenty

Dylan Collier - Waikato

Bailey Simonsson - Bay of Plenty

Joe Ravouvou - Auckland

Isaac Te Tamaki - Waikato

Regan Ware - Bay of Plenty

Andrew Knewstubb - Tasman

Joe Webber - Bay of Plenty

Sione Molia - Counties Manukau