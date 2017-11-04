Fiji Time: 9:18 PM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji's central bank anticipates economy expansion

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, November 04, 2017

Update: 4:15PM THE Reserve Bank of Fiji says the local economy is now anticipated to expand by 4.2 per cent this year, higher than the earlier forecast of 3.8 per cent.

The RBF said this outturn was expected to be largely led by higher contributions from the public administration and defence; manufacturing; and construction and wholesale and retail trade sectors. 

Similarly, it said the growth outlook for 2018 was revised upwards to 3.6 per cent from an earlier projection of 3.0 per cent.

"Sectoral performances remain generally upbeat despite unfavourable outcomes in a few key sectors," the central bank stated in its economic review for the October month-end.

"Visitor arrivals noted an annual growth of 6.6 per cent cumulative to September, driven by higher tourist numbers from New Zealand, United States (US), Australia, Pacific Islands and the rest of Asia. 

"Similarly, both cane and sugar production recorded a considerable turnaround. Total cane crushed increased annually by 27.9 per cent (to 1,564,293 tonnes) resulting in higher sugar production by 38.4 per cent (to 174,252 tonnes)."

The central bank noted electricity production also grew on an annual basis in the year to August by 7.3 per cent. 

In contrast, the timber industry continued to perform weakly as a result of delays in the commencement of mahogany production and low demand for woodchips from the Asian market. 

Similarly, gold production remained low in the year to September owing to the closure of operations for necessary upgrades and mine audits earlier in 2017.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Immigration sends 13 back to India
  2. A chip off the old block
  3. A must win
  4. Naval base move plan
  5. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison
  6. Road accident claims 2
  7. Sugarcane farmer loses crops to fire
  8. Leadership Fiji to expand its wings and reach out
  9. Republic of Fiji Military Forces celebrates Sappers Day
  10. NZ navy ready to help Fijian counterpart

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  9. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  10. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)