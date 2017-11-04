Bus fare review: People want fare reductions

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:03PM MOST people are asking for fare reductions and for improvement in bus services during the bus fare consultations.

In an interview, Fiji Consumer and Competition Commission CEO and committee chairman Joel Abraham said people were concerned about the availability of bus timetables, the frequency of services and amount of smoke emissions from busses.

"Other issues include oil spillage from buses and the conduct of drivers while several issues were raised in the Western Division of drivers being rude," he said.

"I think a general change in the culture of service is needed to ensure that services to people are improved."