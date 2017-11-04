Fiji Time: 9:19 PM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bus fare review: People want fare reductions

LUKE RAWALAI
Saturday, November 04, 2017

Update: 4:03PM MOST people are asking for fare reductions and for improvement in bus services during the bus fare consultations.

In an interview, Fiji Consumer and Competition Commission CEO and committee chairman Joel Abraham said people were concerned about the availability of bus timetables, the frequency of services and amount of smoke emissions from busses. 

"Other issues include oil spillage from buses and the conduct of drivers while several issues were raised in the Western Division of drivers being rude," he said.

"I think a general change in the culture of service is needed to ensure that services to people are improved."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Immigration sends 13 back to India
  2. A chip off the old block
  3. A must win
  4. Naval base move plan
  5. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison
  6. Road accident claims 2
  7. Sugarcane farmer loses crops to fire
  8. Leadership Fiji to expand its wings and reach out
  9. Republic of Fiji Military Forces celebrates Sappers Day
  10. NZ navy ready to help Fijian counterpart

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  9. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  10. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)