NZ Police charge teenager for fatal crash

Update: 3:53PM ALEXANDRA, Central Otago: A 19-YEAR-old Central Otago teenager has been arrested and charged following the investigation into a fatal crash on Coates Road, Alexandra, in August early this year.

Around midnight on Thursday August 10, 2017, Ravineel Avikash Sharma, a 19-year-old plumber from Alexandra, died in a single-vehicle crash on Coates Road, near the Alexandra Airport.

Police said two other men were injured, one of whom was very serious.

The teenager was arrested today and has been charged with manslaughter, driving recklessly and causing injury.

He has been released on bail and will appear in the Alexandra District Court later this month.

"I wish to sincerely thank the other emergency service personnel, victim support and members of the public who assisted either at the crash or after this tragic event," Detective Derek Shaw of the Central Otago CIB said.

"I also want to thank the witnesses who responded to the public appeal for information.

"The Sharma family have been notified of this development and have asked for privacy as they continue to grieve."

Police are not in a position to make any further comment now that this matter is before the court.