Fiji Time: 9:19 PM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Global growth momentum expected to continue

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, November 04, 2017

Update: 3:17PM THE global growth momentum is expected to continue in 2017 as the International Monetary Fund raised its growth projection for the world economy to 3.6 per cent in its October World Economic Outlook, from the earlier forecast of 3.5 per cent, the Reserve Bank of Fiji notes in its economic review for the October month-end.

It stated that stronger rebound in the advanced economies led by faster growth in domestic demand and output in the first half of 2017 supported this outcome. 

For 2018, the central bank said the world economy was expected to grow by 3.7 per cent. 

"Movements in commodity prices were mixed with import prices showing signs of possible tightening while export commodity prices continue to remain low," the RBF said in its review. 

"Inflationary pressures and wage outcomes remained subdued across most economies, reflective of the generally accommodative monetary and fiscal policy stances."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Immigration sends 13 back to India
  2. A chip off the old block
  3. A must win
  4. Naval base move plan
  5. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison
  6. Road accident claims 2
  7. Sugarcane farmer loses crops to fire
  8. Leadership Fiji to expand its wings and reach out
  9. Republic of Fiji Military Forces celebrates Sappers Day
  10. NZ navy ready to help Fijian counterpart

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  9. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  10. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)