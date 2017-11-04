Fiji Time: 9:18 PM on Saturday 4 November

Papakura train accident kills two

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, November 04, 2017

Update: 3:08PM PAPAKURA, Auckland: TWO people died instantly in Auckland last night when they were hit by a train at the Boundary Road railway crossing in Papakura.

A report from New Zealand Police stated they had attended to the scene when they received the report at 11.07pm.

Police said a South-bound train from Papakura to Pukekohe hit the two persons whose genders had not yet been confirmed.

Both persons died as a result of the impact.

The Police Disaster Victim Identification unit had attended to recover the bodies.

Investigations are continuing.








