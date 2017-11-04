1000-plus job seekers annually in Fiji: Minister

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 3:00PM THE rate of unemployment continues to increase in Fiji with more than a thousand job seekers registered at the National Employment Center annually.

Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou said this at the closing of the Sustainable Livelihood Workshop for youths in Naqali Village, Naitasiri, yesterday.

He said many individuals, especially youths, found it difficult to secure employment and the Government was committed to providing workshops and short courses to individuals so they were able to find employment or continue with further studies.

"I believe throughout this workshop, the facilitators (FNU) have been able to facilitate 14 different short courses, including sewing, carpentry, hospitality, electrical, arts, plumbing, and others," Mr Tuitubou said.

"These courses will open a doorway for you all and the skills acquired during the workshop will further assist in your future endeavours."