Weather watch: High-pressure system south

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, November 04, 2017

Update: 2:33PM A HIGH-pressure system to the south of Fiji is directing a fresh to strong moist easterly wind flow over the group.

The weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi today also confirmed that the strong wind warning remained in force for land areas of Southern Lau.

The forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group, in particular over Southern Lau - strong easterly winds with average speed up to 50 km/hr over land, winds gusty at times.

Over waters, easterly winds 20 to 30 knots, winds gusty at times and rough to very rough seas.

Occasional showers are forecast with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms to be expected.

Showers should ease later tomorrow. 

For the rest of Fiji, occasional showers forecast over Kadavu, Lau and Lomaiviti groups, and the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands. 

Isolated thunderstorms and heavy falls expected. 








