Fiji Time: 9:19 PM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Aussie 7s eager for Oceania rugby championship

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, November 04, 2017

Update: 2:22PM THE Australian Sevens Team is looking forward to the upcoming Oceania Sevens Rugby Championship in Fiji because it would be an opportune time to take on the best teams in the world before the commencement of the World Series.

Australia Men's 7s team manager Jarred Hodges said it could be argued that Oceania had the richest talent pool of 7s players in the World, so all teams competing in the tournament needed to be respected.

"The Aussie men's 7s team has been training hard since July in preparation for the World Series," Hodges said.

"Oceania is our final hit out before the series begins and it is a really important part of our preparation."

Hodges said the fact that they had the likes of Fiji, New Zealand, and Samoa at their doorstep as Oceania brothers, provided them with a great opportunity to prepare properly heading into Gold Coast 2018.

Oceania Rugby has confirmed that teams participating would be arriving in Fiji from tomorrow.

The tournament is set to be held on  November 10-11 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Immigration sends 13 back to India
  2. A chip off the old block
  3. A must win
  4. Naval base move plan
  5. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison
  6. Road accident claims 2
  7. Sugarcane farmer loses crops to fire
  8. Leadership Fiji to expand its wings and reach out
  9. Republic of Fiji Military Forces celebrates Sappers Day
  10. NZ navy ready to help Fijian counterpart

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  9. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  10. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)