Aussie 7s eager for Oceania rugby championship

Update: 2:22PM THE Australian Sevens Team is looking forward to the upcoming Oceania Sevens Rugby Championship in Fiji because it would be an opportune time to take on the best teams in the world before the commencement of the World Series.

Australia Men's 7s team manager Jarred Hodges said it could be argued that Oceania had the richest talent pool of 7s players in the World, so all teams competing in the tournament needed to be respected.

"The Aussie men's 7s team has been training hard since July in preparation for the World Series," Hodges said.

"Oceania is our final hit out before the series begins and it is a really important part of our preparation."

Hodges said the fact that they had the likes of Fiji, New Zealand, and Samoa at their doorstep as Oceania brothers, provided them with a great opportunity to prepare properly heading into Gold Coast 2018.

Oceania Rugby has confirmed that teams participating would be arriving in Fiji from tomorrow.

The tournament is set to be held on November 10-11 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.