Vave expresses undying love for flowers

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, November 04, 2017

Update: 2:08PM THERE is no age that limits one's love for flowers and this is indeed true for Virisita Vave of Toga in the Rewa Province.

The 71-year-old is among other women gathered at the Rewa Festival in Nausori to showcase and sell the flowers she had been grooming for the past couple of months.

Mrs Vave said as a young girl, she had always loved planting flowers and seeing them grow and blossom into a beautiful masterpiece that had been gifted from God was an amazing experience.

"Growing up, I have always loved flowers and even now that I have grandchildren, my interest still has not died," she said.

"Even though I am old, my love for flowers is still very much alive."

With the support of her husband Mataisi, Mrs Vave said her hobby and love for flowers also financially helped their family.

"Hotel owners from Nadi come all the way to our village to buy flowers. We make a few dollars from there that we can use to buy sugar and flour for the family.

"My husband helps me groom them early every morning and even though we are old, we still have to do our part to help out with the household needs."

The mother of four said she was glad to be part of the Rewa festival because it would give women from different districts of the province the opportunity to share ideas, knowledge, and skills of their expertise whether it be in horticulture, cooking, baking or working with fabric.

The prices of her flowers range between $5-$10.








