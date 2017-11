/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The map showing the epicentre of the 5.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the Fiji region last night. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:54PM A 5.2 MAGNITUDE earthquake was recorded in the Fiji region last night.

The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department said the offshore earthquake was registered at 242km Northwest from Labasa, 276km North from Nadi, 314km South from Sumi in Rotuma, and 333km North-northwest from Suva.

The department stated that the seismic activity occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, and did not pose any immediate threat to the region.