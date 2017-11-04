Central Division advised of potential power outage

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FEA acting CEO Bobby Naimawi. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 1:47PM FIJI Electricity Authority will be carrying out works at the Cunningham Road Zone Substation in Suva, which may cause a potential power outage in parts of the Central Division tomorrow.

FEA acting CEO Bobby Naimawi said works would be undertaken from 3am to 6pm tomorrow.

As a result, he said the 132,000 volts transmission line from the Wailoa Hydro Electric Power Station to Cunningham Road Zone Substation would be switched off.

"This will mean that during this period, FEA will rely solely on our Diesel Power Stations at Korovou, Kinoya, Rokobili and Deuba to supply electricity to our Central Division customers from Matanipusi (Serua) to Balekinaga, Tailevu including areas of Deuba, Navua, Suva, Nausori and Korovou," Mr Naimawi said.

"The available diesel generation capacity in the Central Division is sufficient to meet the power demand of all our Customers in the Central Division and FEA does not anticipate any power outage to result from the planned works."

Mr Naimawi said customers in the Central Division may experience power supply outages during the above times in the event of a failure of any one of their diesel generating sets or due to unrelated power line faults.

He said as part of the ongoing Monasavu Hydro Electric Power Scheme Half-Life Refurbishment works, FEA would be carrying out work associated with the replacement of a 132,000 volts isolator at the Cunningham Road Zone Substation in Suva and carry out repairs and maintenance work on a 132,000 volts Steel Lattice Tower at Naobalevu.

However, he also reassured that FEA would do its utmost to ensure power interruptions were kept to a minimum.