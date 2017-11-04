Fiji Time: 9:19 PM on Saturday 4 November

Bus fare review: Committee gathers northern views

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, November 04, 2017

Update: 1:33PM THE independent Bus Fare Review Committee today met market vendors and bus drivers in Labasa to get their views on the current bus fare structure.

Bus Fare Review Committee chairman Joel Abraham walked through the busy Labasa municipal market and the bus station with his members to listen to the public's view on the issue.

"Apart from the issue, other concerns were noted pertaining to bus companies in the Northern Division," Mr Abraham said.

"Members of the public are advised to make their voice count for the new bus fare structure that will be implemented early next year."

The consultation started at 11am today at Labasa College.








