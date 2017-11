/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the public are advised to wind their clock forward from 2am tomorrow to 3am as daylight savings begin. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 1:24PM PEOPLE will have to move their clocks forward by an hour tomorrow as Fiji's daylight savings begin.

Members of the public will have to move their clocks forward by an hour from 2am to 3am tomorrow.

Daylight savings will end at 3am on Sunday January 14 next year.