COP23: Bold and decisive cuts in emission necessary

Update: 1:14PM WHILE rising sea levels pose a threat to low-lying villages throughout Fiji, calls on developed nations to make bold and decisive cuts in carbon emissions is necessary to arrest the current rate of global warming.

Fijian President Jioji Konrote made this comment during the welcome ceremony of the 94th Group of U.S. Peace Corps in Suva yesterday.

He said as entire villages had been relocated to higher ground to escape the encroaching tides, other Pacific island neighbors had sought refuge in Fiji because of rising sea level.

"The reality is, we all wish to remain in our islands. We all wish to remain in our homes. We wish to retain our identity, our culture, and our traditions," said Mr Konrote.

"But none of that is possible if we do not address the growing present and real threat of climate change.

"And we are calling on developed nations to make bold and decisive cuts in carbon emissions to arrest the current rate of global warming."

Mr Konrote said he appreciated the US Peace Corps efforts in speaking the Pacific island's truth to the world and bringing their struggle to the attention of the global community.

"In Bonn, we will also seek to expand access to critical climate finance, so that those vulnerable nations can adapt their economies to the reality of climate change."