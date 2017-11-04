Fiji Time: 9:18 PM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

COP23: Bold and decisive cuts in emission necessary

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, November 04, 2017

Update: 1:14PM WHILE rising sea levels pose a threat to low-lying villages throughout Fiji, calls on developed nations to make bold and decisive cuts in carbon emissions is necessary to arrest the current rate of global warming.

Fijian President Jioji Konrote made this comment during the welcome ceremony of the 94th Group of U.S. Peace Corps in Suva yesterday.

He said as entire villages had been relocated to higher ground to escape the encroaching tides, other Pacific island neighbors had sought refuge in Fiji because of rising sea level.

"The reality is, we all wish to remain in our islands. We all wish to remain in our homes. We wish to retain our identity, our culture, and our traditions," said Mr Konrote.

"But none of that is possible if we do not address the growing present and real threat of climate change.

"And we are calling on developed nations to make bold and decisive cuts in carbon emissions to arrest the current rate of global warming."

Mr Konrote said he appreciated the US Peace Corps efforts in speaking the Pacific island's truth to the world and bringing their struggle to the attention of the global community.

"In Bonn, we will also seek to expand access to critical climate finance, so that those vulnerable nations can adapt their economies to the reality of climate change."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Immigration sends 13 back to India
  2. A chip off the old block
  3. A must win
  4. Naval base move plan
  5. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison
  6. Road accident claims 2
  7. Sugarcane farmer loses crops to fire
  8. Leadership Fiji to expand its wings and reach out
  9. Republic of Fiji Military Forces celebrates Sappers Day
  10. NZ navy ready to help Fijian counterpart

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  9. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  10. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)