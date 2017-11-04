Fiji Time: 9:19 PM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Power outages planned across the West

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Saturday, November 04, 2017

Update: 1:08PM POWER outages will be experienced across the Western Division as the Fiji Electricity Authority conducts repair and maintenance work on the 33kV Waqadra-Sabeto to Sigatoka sub-transmission line.

FEA acting CEO Bobby Naimawi said the work would be carried out on Sunday November 5 from 6am to 6pm.

"As a result, there will be a power outage affecting FEA customers in the following areas: Waibogi Settlement, Nabou Pine Station, Kavukavu Station, Navutu Village and Digicel Site Navutu, Warwick Resort, Outrigger Resort, Naviti Resort, Intercontinental Hotel, Yatule Resort and Natadola Resort," Mr Naimawi he said.

"Works are planned to be carried out on Sunday due to the low electricity demand on this day, which will result in minimising disruption to our valued customers."

Mr Naimawi said all queries regarding the incident should be directed to 132 333 and for emergencies customers are to call 913.

The authority has apologised for any inconvenience that may be caused as a result of this planned exercise and seeks the cooperation and understanding of all its customers.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Immigration sends 13 back to India
  2. A chip off the old block
  3. A must win
  4. Naval base move plan
  5. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison
  6. Road accident claims 2
  7. Sugarcane farmer loses crops to fire
  8. Leadership Fiji to expand its wings and reach out
  9. Republic of Fiji Military Forces celebrates Sappers Day
  10. NZ navy ready to help Fijian counterpart

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  9. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  10. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)