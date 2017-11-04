Power outages planned across the West

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:08PM POWER outages will be experienced across the Western Division as the Fiji Electricity Authority conducts repair and maintenance work on the 33kV Waqadra-Sabeto to Sigatoka sub-transmission line.

FEA acting CEO Bobby Naimawi said the work would be carried out on Sunday November 5 from 6am to 6pm.

"As a result, there will be a power outage affecting FEA customers in the following areas: Waibogi Settlement, Nabou Pine Station, Kavukavu Station, Navutu Village and Digicel Site Navutu, Warwick Resort, Outrigger Resort, Naviti Resort, Intercontinental Hotel, Yatule Resort and Natadola Resort," Mr Naimawi he said.

"Works are planned to be carried out on Sunday due to the low electricity demand on this day, which will result in minimising disruption to our valued customers."

Mr Naimawi said all queries regarding the incident should be directed to 132 333 and for emergencies customers are to call 913.

The authority has apologised for any inconvenience that may be caused as a result of this planned exercise and seeks the cooperation and understanding of all its customers.