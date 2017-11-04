Fiji Time: 9:20 PM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Road congestion

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, November 04, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has identified that traffic management also contributed to the congestion of vehicles on roads around the country.

FRA's chief executive officer Jonathan Moore said the contractors responsible for managing the traffic on the roads under the requirements were to have a qualified and capable flagman who directed traffic while works were being carried out.

"This is a very concerning issue on the roads now. We have called in the contractors for a meeting to emphasise on this and we are going to have discussions on certain issues as well which needs to be tightened up," he said.

Mr Moore said FRA had an internal traffic management engineer who made sure the training was conducted appropriately for the workers on the road sites.

"It is a very serious job, and if you don't do it right, you can cause more trouble on the roads," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Moore said FRA carried out only certain works during night time.

"The first reason is that the efficiency drops during night times and secondly, certain works couldn't be carried out after rainy weather," he said.

FRA, he said, would continue work in the off-peak hours to complete projects.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Immigration sends 13 back to India
  2. A chip off the old block
  3. A must win
  4. Naval base move plan
  5. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison
  6. Road accident claims 2
  7. Sugarcane farmer loses crops to fire
  8. Leadership Fiji to expand its wings and reach out
  9. Republic of Fiji Military Forces celebrates Sappers Day
  10. NZ navy ready to help Fijian counterpart

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  9. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  10. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)