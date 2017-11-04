Commission aims for balance in fare

/ Front page / News

MAINTAINING a balance between affordability and profitability is vital in establishing a bus fare that can benefit the passenger and the bus company, says Fiji Commerce Commission CEO Joel Abraham.

After a Bus Fare Review Consultation in Nadi, he said while it was too early to speculate any changes to the current eticketing scheme, there were a large number of submissions from community members on the bus fare charges.

"We know that there is a correlation between the services provided and the bus fares," he said.

"Some people wanted the bus fares decreased while some are happy to keep at the same fares.

"Some have said they will be willing to pay more if the services improve."

Mr Abraham said a thorough analysis would be carried out by the commission.

"What we'll do is that we will undertake an analysis and we need to bring about a solution on what is the appropriate amount of bus fares that can be charged.

"It will take into account the profitability because we also want bus operators to operate profitably.

"We want them to continue to invest in the industry because buses are one of the most important modes of transport in the country.

"It helps people travel and move around, but at the same time we are also looking at the affordability levels and how much people are willing to pay for their fares.

"Again, we will be looking at demographic data, where the dispersion of income is and where people can pay for things and where they can't afford things.

"All these things will be factored into the analysis."

The review team held consultations in the Western Division this week.