Profit focus

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, November 04, 2017

ONE of Nadi's prominent bus operators believes bus companies need to make a profit in order to grow Fiji's transport industry.

Shahabud Dean Transport Ltd director Zane Dean said the return of investment should be considered when formulating a suitable bus fare.

"Our investment is very high," he said.

"I believe Government should look after the bus industry because we are an important aspect of the transport industry.

"We contribute to mass movement and we have a large number of people depending on our services."

Mr Dean said the eTransport system had provided some benefits and challenges for operators.

"The eticketing system is still taking its course at the moment and it's still too early to find the benefits and challenges of the system.

"We had some teething problems at the beginning like school children forgetting their cards or money running out.

"But despite that, we made an earlier commitment to accept passengers anyway, especially school children.

"We didn't want children to be the ones to suffer."

Mr Dean said the company suffered a loss when accepting passengers for free.

"We are losing money when we do that and that's something that has to be considered.

"There should be a way to ensure that the company does not bear the costs because we need to re-invest in our business.

"We have provided our balance sheets and our earnings to them and they can decide which way the fare should go.

"Whether it should go up or down."








