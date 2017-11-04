Fiji Time: 9:20 PM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

PDP gears for Sydney rally

Nasik Swami
Saturday, November 04, 2017

THE People's Democratic Party is starting its political rally in Sydney, Australia, next week.

Confirming this, party leader Lynda Tabuya said she would be leading the party's rally in Sydney.

Ms Tabuya said she had adopted a new strategy for her campaigns.

"My strategy is informal approach. I want to sit down with people and talk to them like family," she said.

Ms Tabuya said during campaigns she wanted to sort out the issues affecting the people on the ground.

She said the party had a lot of supporters in Australia and the upcoming rally would be an opportune time for her to harness the support, adding the party was looking for young individuals to come on board.

"We need young people. Young in terms of their political career," she said.

She said those who were passionate about politics had a great opportunity with PDP.

"I want to come on board so I can help young people harness their political career and turn them into a powerful force."

She said in this day and age, people wanted to hear young leaders.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Immigration sends 13 back to India
  2. A chip off the old block
  3. A must win
  4. Naval base move plan
  5. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison
  6. Road accident claims 2
  7. Sugarcane farmer loses crops to fire
  8. Leadership Fiji to expand its wings and reach out
  9. Republic of Fiji Military Forces celebrates Sappers Day
  10. NZ navy ready to help Fijian counterpart

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  9. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  10. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)