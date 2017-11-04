Fiji Time: 9:20 PM on Saturday 4 November

Natuva out of poll run

Nasik Swami
Saturday, November 04, 2017

FORMER Defence Minister in the FijiFirst Government, Timoci Natuva confirmed he would not contest the 2018 General Election.

In an interview, Mr Natuva said his decision not to contest the general election was based on personal reasons.

"It's personal reasons," he said.

Mr Natuva also outlined he was not even considering joining a political party.

In the 2014 General Election, the former minister, who contested the election on a FijiFirst party ticket received 2691 votes.

He resigned from his position as Defence Minister in September last year, saying his decision to resign was personal as he wanted to look after his business and spend time on his farm and be with his family.

Mr Natuva had said he was 60 years old and it was time for him to do something for himself.

He had spent 40 years in "public life", being in the military, interim minister and as a minister. Mr Natuva is the director for the National Security Council.








