Allmons beat west heat

+ Enlarge this image We don't sweat the small stuff... Brodie Allmon (left) with her dad Warren, friend Ana Camilleri, and mother Karen. Picture: Margaret Wise

THE heat was relentless but the Allmons from Sydney, Australia, would not let the temperature get them down.

They knew how to keep cool having travelled to several holiday destinations that were "more warmer".

Exploring Lautoka City on foot on Thursday, the family beat the heat by keeping themselves hydrated.

They were also dressed in light clothing and wore wide brimmed sun hats to stave off the sun's glare.

"This is our second trip, we holidayed at Plantation Island about five years ago," Brodie Allmon shared.

"The heat is not getting to us because we have been to places like Bali where it is much hotter."

The Allmons were among the 3200 passengers on the cruise ship Explorer of the Seas that arrived from Sydney on Thursday morning.

The vessel has a crew of 1200.

Lautoka City Council CEO Jone Nakauvadra said the Sugar City was expecting a few more cruise ships before the end of the year.

"The challenge for our local businesses and people is to treat our visitors properly.

"The travellers should feel the difference when they're in Lautoka. Their visit is short but everyone benefits so the effort to make the trip pleasant is everyone's responsibility."