Water system upgrade to bring relief

RESIDENTS of Duidui settlement in Cakaudrove will no longer have to worry about fetching water soon.

This is after the Water Authority of Fiji and Water Development Affairs Department met with the residents this week to inform them of their latest water system upgrade works in the area.

Duidui settlement is located near the Savusavu Town area and is part of Nakobo Village.

Eseta Tavai, a resident of the settlement and mother of five children, said the news given to them by the WAF was one of the best for them.

"We have waited for this assistance from a long time as we are located at a very high area," she said.

Mrs Tavai said she had to fetch water in the morning, at night and even when it rained for their daily needs.

"We started fetching water from the nearest tap down the hill when my daughter began Year 1.

"I had to walk about 200 metres and my daughter who was in Year 1 then is now in Year 9 and that's almost eight years of getting water up this hill."

Mrs Tavai takes her laundry to her parents' house in Nakobo for washing and returns home in the afternoon.

"The news of WAF supplying water in few weeks time to our village is one of the greatest news ever.

"I am so happy to know that we will finally have an upgraded water supply system in our village which will do away with all those hard times of fetching water for home use," she said.

Mrs Tavai added she had already bought all the materials to install a flush toilet for her home and the wait now was for a proper water supply.

In a statement, the WAF informed the residents that the upgrade works on their water system were included in the 2017 and 2018 budget and would begin soon.