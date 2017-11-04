Fiji Time: 9:20 PM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Primary schools on radar

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, November 04, 2017

SEXUAL offences are two times higher in primary schools compared with secondary schools this year.

Reflecting on the results of a survey carried out in schools around the country last year, National Substance Abuse Advisory Council's chief executive officer Manoa Senikarawa said incidences of assault cases were seven times higher in primary schools compared with secondary schools.

Mr Senikarawa said to date they had received reports of more than 200 offences committed by students in primary schools that were sexual in nature.

He said more than 300 cases took place in secondary schools, adding these were from survey results carried out on 161 high schools and 518 primary schools.

He said cases of cyber bullying involving children were becoming serious in schools and a good example was the incident that happened in a Western school.

Reflecting on the incident, Mr Senikarawa said the girl's sex video was released into cyberspace by friends of her's whom she trusted.

Mr Senikarawa said parents needed to teach their children values.

He said the amount of abuse in schools was overwhelming, ranging from sexual to physical and emotional abuse.

He said quality time between parents and their children was becoming scarce.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Immigration sends 13 back to India
  2. A chip off the old block
  3. A must win
  4. Naval base move plan
  5. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison
  6. Road accident claims 2
  7. Sugarcane farmer loses crops to fire
  8. Leadership Fiji to expand its wings and reach out
  9. Republic of Fiji Military Forces celebrates Sappers Day
  10. NZ navy ready to help Fijian counterpart

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  9. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  10. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)