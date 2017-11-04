Fiji Time: 9:20 PM on Saturday 4 November

Meet the models

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, November 04, 2017

First four

* Caroline Gatu

Originally from Cakaudrove. 20 years old. Born and bred in Fiji and is currently residing in Lautoka where she is pursuing Hotel Management studies at the University of the South Pacific (USP) Lautoka Campus.

* Joyce Rounds

Lives in Lautoka and hails from Vunavatu Village in Sigatoka. She is the youngest of four siblings and is currently studying and working part-time.

* Jorja Naidu

Gap year student. 20 years old from Suva. She is a Fiji Fashion Week model 2017. Loves travelling, creating, performing theatre, reading good novels, films and dumplings.

* Clare Douglas

Lives in Suva and she is inspired by different cultures and the natural world. She is passionate about being creative and loves learning about different people and ways of life.








