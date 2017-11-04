Fiji Time: 9:20 PM on Saturday 4 November

Charity for a good cause

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, November 04, 2017

STYLE Fiji is planning to host its annual fashion function in a big way this year to raise funds and help Cure Kids Fiji with its efforts in the country.

The event, which has been held in the country for the past seven years, has attracted a lot of attention from various people and stakeholders in the community and this year is no different.

The organisation's co-ordinator, Zelda Thomas, said they used fashion and entertainment to collect funds to assist various health services around the country.

"This year will be our seventh year running this successful event. To date we have helped the St John Association of Fiji, the Nadi District Hospital and Cure Kids Fiji over the years," she said.

Ms Thomas said it would be an event filled with fashion, dance, dinner and entertainment to support a worthy cause.

"The preparation has been going on good and we are expecting more than 420 guests to attend the event this year," she said.

She said 40 models would feature with their respective designers at the fashion show as well. The event will be held at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa in Nadi on December 2.








