Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison

THE man found guilty of raping his wife using an eggplant was yesterday sentenced by the High Court in Suva to 10 years imprisonment with a non-parole period of eight years.

However, the man will only serve eight years and four months with a non-parole period of six years and four months because he spent 20 months in custody.

In sentencing the man, High Court judge Justice Riyaz Hamza said the aggravating factors were that the accused was the husband of the complainant at the time of the offence; instead of protecting his wife he breached her trust and the breach was gross; and the act of rape was premeditated.

The accused and the complainant were married for 10 years and have a daughter together.

"You have made 'love making' between husband and wife, which should be a pleasurable act, a horrendous act of violence," Justice Hamza said.

Justice Hamza said the accused testified that his wife had been having affairs and cheating on him, and if his version of the story was to be believed it does not give him the right to force himself on his wife.

"On the other hand, and again if you were to be believed, and in actual fact your wife was having affairs and cheating on you that would have been a sufficient reason for her to resist your sexual advances," Justice Hamza said.

The man was charged and convicted of four counts of rape.