A chip off the old block

+ Enlarge this image Sabrina Iqbal Khan, left, with father Iqbal Khan and brother Zafar before she was admitted to the bar at the High Court house in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

AT six-years-old Sabrina Iqbal Khan started drawing her inspiration from her father and prominent Lautoka-based lawyer Iqbal Khan.

Today, she is glad to join the profession following in her father's footsteps.

Ms Khan was admitted to the bar before Chief Justice Anthony Gates at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Having commenced her legal career in 2007, Ms Khan served as a lawyer at Australia's Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and in the Middle East.

"I was inspired by my father and his passion for human rights," she said.

"It actually began when I was about six-years-old. He'd bring home a few cases and talk about the importance of advocating for human rights and for people where they had been wrongfully treated or anything like that."

Ms Khan said one of her greatest achievements was working for the ODPP Australia before moving to Dubai.

Apart from her legal career, Ms Khan is also an advocate for Destiny Rescue, a Christian organisation that rescues children from sexual exploitation in Cambodia.

"I am looking forward to working solely in Fiji. I've actually got plans for this country and the stage one of my plans starts today and with the Lord's plan I will get there," she said.

Ms Khan hopes to join her father's firm or serve the State if given the opportunity by the ODPP.

Her father became an English barrister in 1980 and was also admitted to the Bar in Fiji the same year.

Mr Khan joined Lincolns Inn in London, England, in 1977 where he did his law courses.

In 1985, he was appointed resident magistrate, a position he served until the end of 1988 when he moved abroad.

He returned to Fiji in 1999.

His son Zafar Khan is also a lawyer in Brisbane, Australia, for the past four years.