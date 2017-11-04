Fiji Time: 9:20 PM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rape trial

Mere Naleba
Saturday, November 04, 2017

SUVA lawyer Nemani Tuifagalele who is representing three accused persons charged with one count each of rape yesterday told the High Court in Suva that the State failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The three accused persons with a fourth person are alleged to have raped a 14-year-old boy in a village in Tailevu.

In his closing submission before High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo yesterday, Mr Tuifagalele said the State had not satisfied all the elements of the offence.

"Looking at the evidence of my clients, I state very strongly that the State has not satisfied the elements of the allegations of rape against my clients," he said.

Meanwhile, the fourth accused took the stand yesterday and told the court that he spent the whole day with his wife weaving fans.

He said they had visitors at their home on the said day and were busy preparing fans for their visitors who had arrived at their home about 9am to attend a prefect induction at the nearby school at 2pm.

His wife also took the stand and said between 4pm and 5pm when the alleged offence took place, her husband was at home with her as well as their visitors.

The woman also told the court that she would do anything to save her husband from going to prison.

The case has been adjourned to Monday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Immigration sends 13 back to India
  2. A chip off the old block
  3. A must win
  4. Naval base move plan
  5. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison
  6. Road accident claims 2
  7. Sugarcane farmer loses crops to fire
  8. Leadership Fiji to expand its wings and reach out
  9. Republic of Fiji Military Forces celebrates Sappers Day
  10. NZ navy ready to help Fijian counterpart

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  9. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  10. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)