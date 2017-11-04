Rape trial

/ Front page / News

SUVA lawyer Nemani Tuifagalele who is representing three accused persons charged with one count each of rape yesterday told the High Court in Suva that the State failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The three accused persons with a fourth person are alleged to have raped a 14-year-old boy in a village in Tailevu.

In his closing submission before High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo yesterday, Mr Tuifagalele said the State had not satisfied all the elements of the offence.

"Looking at the evidence of my clients, I state very strongly that the State has not satisfied the elements of the allegations of rape against my clients," he said.

Meanwhile, the fourth accused took the stand yesterday and told the court that he spent the whole day with his wife weaving fans.

He said they had visitors at their home on the said day and were busy preparing fans for their visitors who had arrived at their home about 9am to attend a prefect induction at the nearby school at 2pm.

His wife also took the stand and said between 4pm and 5pm when the alleged offence took place, her husband was at home with her as well as their visitors.

The woman also told the court that she would do anything to save her husband from going to prison.

The case has been adjourned to Monday.