'A lot of hoopla for COP23'

THE Fiji Labour Party believes while there is a lot of hoopla on the international front regarding COP23, little is being done by the Government at home.

Party leader and former prime minister Mahendra Chaudhry said Fiji needed to adopt to the worse effects of extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels.

"A lot of lip service is being paid to the issue but there is little to show in the way of practical responses and adaptations," he claimed.

"Take for instance the 10 cents levy on the use of plastic bags.

"The move is facetious to say the least when our plastic bags have been biodegradable for years now.

"It seems more like a levy to fill government coffers than to combat the ill effects of climate change."

He said sustainable development and the protection and preservation of the environment had always been a pivotal aspect of the party's policy platform.