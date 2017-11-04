FEO suppliers to be apolitical

/ Front page / News

THE Fijian Elections Office has advised all their potential suppliers and contractors ahead of next year's poll to remain apolitical.

Elections Supervisor Mohammed Saneem said these contractors and suppliers must not also engage in any political campaign activity while being engaged with the office as per the Electoral Act.

He made the comment after the announcement of the timeline of their tender for ballot paper printing, postal voting courier services and supply of polling station shed.

Mr Saneem said they were looking for a successful tenderer to demonstrate the ability to print, bind and supply ballot papers as per the plan.

The FEO anticipates there would be approximately 630,000 voters voting in the 2018 elections.

The supplier must have the sufficient capacity to operate and deliver approximately 750,000 ballot papers, not exceeding 800,000.

For the postal balloting, Mr Saneem said they had divided the globe into four regions being Local Fiji, Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand and Rest of the World in an attempt to streamline the distribution and return of postal ballot papers.

"It is noted that there may be companies that specialise in some of these regions while there are some that look at distribution worldwide," he said.

Mr Saneem said the FEO was also estimating that it would require about 160 polling stations that would be in shed.

Apart from this, the FEO is also looking for expression of interests for supply of vehicles for the upcoming polls.

Mr Saneem said they would need 115 4x4 vehicles on Election Day, 110 for pre-polling and 45 to be used during the awareness period.

The FEO is also looking for 100 three-tonne trucks for Election Day and 15 five-tonne trucks.

The tender will close at 4pm on December 8.