Fiji Time: 9:18 PM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bug found in food

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, November 04, 2017

A LABASA family has called on the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to improve hygiene at the hospital after they found a bug in the food dished for an admitted patient.

Vignesh Munsami, a Tabia resident, said his wife was admitted at the Labasa Hospital and during visiting hours, saw a bug on the cucumber that was served with dinner.

"My wife was only admitted overnight and while we were still in the hospital with her, one of the attendants served dinner and we saw the bug on the cucumber," he said.

"When they dished the food into the plate, they didn't even see the bug which was right on top of the cucumber and they didn't say anything.

"The food served are for patients who are helplessly trying their best to get well. This needs to be addressed before we find something else in the food."

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has apologised to the family.

In a statement, the ministry said the Labasa Hospital staff members acknowledged the presence of a small "bug" (possibly a tiny caterpillar) that was found in the meal served to a patient.

"The ministry wishes to apologise for any inconvenience it may have caused," it stated.

"The ministry, however, has a strong preference to use fresh, local produce when possible as it is both healthier and provides support for local growers.

"Catering staff at all public hospitals, including Labasa, work hard to ensure patients receive nutritious and healthy meals."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Immigration sends 13 back to India
  2. A chip off the old block
  3. A must win
  4. Naval base move plan
  5. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison
  6. Road accident claims 2
  7. Sugarcane farmer loses crops to fire
  8. Leadership Fiji to expand its wings and reach out
  9. Republic of Fiji Military Forces celebrates Sappers Day
  10. NZ navy ready to help Fijian counterpart

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  9. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  10. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)