Fiji Time: 9:19 PM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Mystery surrounds death of whales

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, November 04, 2017

THE Fisheries Ministry has ruled out excessive heat as a possible cause of death for the six whale calves beached in Bukama, Yasawa, last week.

The ministry's permanent secretary, Sanaila Laqai, said investigations by a team noted there were no lacerations on the whales either.

"This rules out any possibility of struggle with the nets of large fishing boats," he said.

Mr Laqai said ultrasonic sounds could have affected the whales.

"Whales can also be disturbed by ultrasonic sounds and could have lost direction.

"One of the whales was dead and as a result the other whales were swimming around it.

"We have to understand that whales are like humans too, in that they mourn when their loved ones die.

"They were converging around the dead whale, nursing it and while doing that they ended up in the shallow waters in the Yasawa Group," said Mr Laqai.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Immigration sends 13 back to India
  2. A chip off the old block
  3. A must win
  4. Naval base move plan
  5. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison
  6. Road accident claims 2
  7. Sugarcane farmer loses crops to fire
  8. Leadership Fiji to expand its wings and reach out
  9. Republic of Fiji Military Forces celebrates Sappers Day
  10. NZ navy ready to help Fijian counterpart

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  9. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  10. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)