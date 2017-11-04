Vendors laud UN assistance

/ Front page / News

MOST vendors at the Ba Municipal Market are farmers and the majority have very little or no knowledge about the proper application of weedicides and pesticides.

This was the view expressed by Ba Market Vendors Association president Nitesh Prasad.

"They also don't know the impact that improper application of pesticides has on customers who buy green leafy vegetables," he said.

"We have been using all these chemicals without realising or understanding how it affects people.

"And that is why clinics like the one on weedicide and pesticide use which was organised by the United Nations Development Programme was really informative and beneficial.

"We have benefited a lot from the assistance provided by UNDP, UN Women and the Market for Change project."

UNDP Markets for Change project training co-ordinator Vikash Kumar said the clinic held at the Ba Municipal Market on Thursday was facilitated after a survey conducted with vendors and farmers uncovered their lack of understanding of chemical use.

"So what we did was brought all the experts together to them so they could learn first-hand how to apply the chemicals in a manner that would not harm consumers."