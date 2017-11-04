Women raise funds

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Women of Cakaudrove perform a meke at the event in Savusavu. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

WOMEN from different parts of Cakaudrove Province gathered in Savusavu yesterday to raise funds for the completion of their Ra Marama House — an institution that will empower rural women through economic activities.

Cakaudrove Women's Day attracted women from 15 districts, from as far as Taveuni and Udu Point.

Chief guest Sharad Solanki encouraged the women to keep doing good for their communities.

"The only motto that has helped us is hard work and honesty," he said. "If anything, I would like to share with you the fact that we all need to be honest in our entire endeavour."

Roko Tui Cakaudrove Filimoni Naiqamu praised the women for always making a difference in communities. He reminded them that their work would be more effective if their families were built on a strong foundation. "If all is well at home, all will be well with your work in communities as an organisation and its effect will be even stronger," he said. "I am always encouraged to see that the Cakaudrove women are always willing and ready to shoulder provincial obligations.

"This is encouraging and it's important to have that attitude because positive attitude makes a big difference."

Event organising co-ordinator Torika Waqalevu said the Ra Marama House would also provide accommodation for rural women who had no place to stay overnight in town.

"Women travel far from villages to wait in the jetty for ships bound for Suva and they can now stay at the Ra Marama House," she said.

"The funds raised will help us finalise issues yet to be done for the house."