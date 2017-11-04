Fiji Time: 9:19 PM on Saturday 4 November

Villagers undergo skills training

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, November 04, 2017

THE increasing cases of social ills affecting young girls in communities have made executives of the Soqosoqo Vakamarama o Cakaudrove organise skills training for girls in villages.

Speaking on behalf of the organisation, Torika Waqalevu said training programs that included mat weaving, handicraft work and cooking had started in villages.

"Most of the villages are doing it and it is organised by the village women's groups to assist young girls, for them to know how to weave mats and make handicraft items," she said.

"This way, the young girls can keep themselves occupied and can also earn an income from their handmade work.

"Teenage pregnancies are an issue and we can't deny this, so we thought of having this program to help our young girls who are also our daughters."

Mrs Waqalevu, who is part of the Yaroi Village women's group, said such trainings had been done in her village.

As a result of the trainings, she said, young girls no longer left the village at night to roam in town with friends.

"They are at the village hall every night to do their handicraft items and when tourists visit our village, they sell their stuff," she said.

"So they earn an income and can support their families and themselves.

"It is also an opportunity through which they can start small businesses at a young age, which they can expand later."








