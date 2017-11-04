Immigration sends 13 back to India

/ Front page / News

THIRTEEN Indian nationals were deported from Fiji yesterday. The reasons were unknown.

This was confirmed to The Fiji Times by the Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Vishvas Sapkal.

Mr Sapkal said his office was not aware of the particulars of the deportation.

"We are talking to them (Fiji Immigration Department). If anything is available, we will let you know," he said.

Mr Sapkal said the 13 Indian nationals who were deported were on their way to India.

He said details surrounding the deportation of the Indian nationals were not forthcoming from the Department of Immigration.

When contacted yesterday, Director Immigration Nemani Vuniwaqa preferred not to comment on the matter and referred queries to the Indian High Commission in Suva.

The group of Indian nationals was spotted at the Nadi International Airport yesterday morning, under the watchful eyes of border control officers.