Road accident claims 2

/ Front page / News

TWO men are the latest road fatalities after the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in allegedly lost control of the car and collided with a five-tonne truck.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the accident happened along the Kings Rd in Tailevu after 7pm on Thursday.

"The two victims aged 32 and 35 years were passengers in a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old man of Natovi when it is alleged that he lost control of the vehicle near Viwa and collided with a five-tonne truck travelling from the opposite direction," Ms Naisoro said.

"Three other passengers who were also travelling in the same vehicle and the driver are all admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital while a fourth victim was treated at the Korovou Hospital and discharged."

Ms Naisoro said investigations were continuing.

The road death toll stands at 58 compared with 50 for the same period last year.