Fiji Time: 9:19 PM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Leadership Fiji to expand its wings and reach out

Avneel Chand
Saturday, November 04, 2017

LEADERSHIP Fiji is working to expand its reach beyond the participants, says its chairperson William Parkinson.

Mr Parkinson said Leadership Fiji was looking at ways to expand its program given the limited space they had.

"We recognise this was a life changing experience for our participants but we also recognise it was limited," he said.

"One of the challenges going forward is looking at ways for us to provide short run training programs. To further strengthen our outreach efforts tonight, I can announce, we have launched our new website.

"We expect that it will be an important way for us to get our message across and also a hub for our alumni."

Leadership Fiji will also give out scholarships for next year's program to reach out to more people.

Thirty-three participants graduated from this year's program at the Holiday Inn Suva last night.

This has been the biggest number that graduated compared to just 20 participants from previous years.

The theme for this year's program was "creating a movement of change"








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Immigration sends 13 back to India
  2. A chip off the old block
  3. A must win
  4. Naval base move plan
  5. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison
  6. Road accident claims 2
  7. Sugarcane farmer loses crops to fire
  8. Leadership Fiji to expand its wings and reach out
  9. Republic of Fiji Military Forces celebrates Sappers Day
  10. NZ navy ready to help Fijian counterpart

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  9. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  10. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)