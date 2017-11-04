Fiji Time: 9:19 PM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Naval base move plan

Aqela Susu
Saturday, November 04, 2017

THE decision to relocate the naval base to Togalevu, outside Lami Town, still remains.

Navy Commander Captain Humphrey Tawake confirmed they were in the process of finalising paperwork before work on the relocation begins.

Former Navy Commander John Fox earlier said they were looking for a better place for their ships because their vessels were berthed horizontally.

Capt Tawake said plans for the relocation were in progress and there were some due processes that needed to be followed first.

"There are a lot of technical issues that we have to deal with especially with the geo-tech and the environment impact assessment. Added to that is the land that we are trying to acquire," he said.

"The move from here will happen but given there are certain criteria that we have and given the time that we have plus the requirements of the landowners which has been worked out."

Capt Tawake confirmed there were no issues faced with landowners as the land they had acquired at Togalevu apparently belonged to the Fiji Navy.

But, he said it was just a portion of the land that they had to formalise.

"With that base, it will be a more modern naval base. It will have all the facilities that we require for our headquarters and for our training base.

"We will also have some accommodation for the sailors. That is the big change and finding a suitable place for the berthing of our ships and having the technical support of facilities that are able to support the ships and the requirements that are being bestowed upon us by government," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Immigration sends 13 back to India
  2. A chip off the old block
  3. A must win
  4. Naval base move plan
  5. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison
  6. Road accident claims 2
  7. Sugarcane farmer loses crops to fire
  8. Leadership Fiji to expand its wings and reach out
  9. Republic of Fiji Military Forces celebrates Sappers Day
  10. NZ navy ready to help Fijian counterpart

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  9. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  10. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)