Fiji Time: 9:18 PM on Saturday 4 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

NZ navy ready to help Fijian counterpart

Aqela Susu
Saturday, November 04, 2017

THE Royal New Zealand Navy and Fiji Navy hopes to further work together in the areas of capacity building and technical assistance after the conclusion of Operation Wasawasa.

In a press conference yesterday, Fiji Navy Commander Captain Humphrey Tawake said with the limited capability they had, they were grateful to the NZ Navy for availing one of its ships to come and patrol Fiji's waters.

HMNZ Hawea was on a six months deployment in Fiji as part of Operation Wasawasa — an integrated maritime surveillance and reconnaissance patrol of the Fijian exclusive economic zone.

During more than six months of their operation, the crew and other agencies onboard the naval vessel who were part of the operation conducted 528 boardings and issued 107 infringements.

"That's the way forward for us given the dynamics of the maritime security environment that's out there, I think it shows how well two nations can work together under the same challenges," Capt Tawake said.

He labelled the operation a success and hoped it would continue in the future.

However, New Zealand Defence Force Maritime Component Commander Commodore Jim Gilmour said it was up to the Fijian Government whether they wanted to continue the operation next year or not.

"We have always looked at ways where we can further build relationships between our two defence forces and whilst the conversation generally leads to whether we will repeat this operation in 2018, I should say that the NZDF is planning for that eventuality but this is something the Government of Fiji will decide," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Immigration sends 13 back to India
  2. A chip off the old block
  3. A must win
  4. Naval base move plan
  5. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison
  6. Road accident claims 2
  7. Sugarcane farmer loses crops to fire
  8. Leadership Fiji to expand its wings and reach out
  9. Republic of Fiji Military Forces celebrates Sappers Day
  10. NZ navy ready to help Fijian counterpart

Top Stories this Week

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter Sunday (29 Oct)
  2. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  3. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  4. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  9. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  10. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)